Business

Spotify down for thousands of users: Downdetector
FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

27 Jan 2023 04:11AM (Updated: 27 Jan 2023 04:20AM)
Spotify Technology SA's music streaming platform was down for thousands of users on Thursday (Jan 26), according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

In the second such outage within two weeks, nearly 35,000 Spotify users reported on Downdetector.com they were having issues with the streaming platform.

"Something's not quite right, and we’re looking into it," Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the platform's status, said in a tweet on Thursday.

Spotify suffered a brief outage earlier this month, with more than 45,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption.

A networking outage at Microsoft Corp on Wednesday took down its cloud platform along with services such as Teams and Outlook, hitting millions of users globally, while Meta Platforms Inc's social media apps also faced a brief disruption.

Source: Reuters

