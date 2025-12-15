Spotify down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Dec 15 : Music streaming platform Spotify was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.

Spotify's shares were down 2.4 per cent in morning trading.

Users on social media platforms Reddit and X flagged login problems with Spotify, difficulty accessing its homepage and playback issues with song queues.

In a post on X, Spotify said, "We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!"

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

There were more than 31,200 reports of issues in the U.S. as of 09:33 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Outages were reported in Canada also, with nearly 4,000 reports at 9:34 a.m. ET; UK had more than 10,300 app issues as of 9:33 a.m. ET.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown because these reports are user-submitted.