Spotify down for thousands of users globally, Downdetector shows
Spotify down for thousands of users globally, Downdetector shows

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Spotify is seen on a beach during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, June 20, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

16 Apr 2025 10:08PM
Music streaming platform Spotify's services were down for thousands of users worldwide on Wednesday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 47,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Spotify as of 9:32 a.m. ET, the outage tracking website showed.

The outage began around 8:45 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks such service disruptions by collating status reports from various sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

"We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out," Spotify said in a post on social media platform X.

Users on social media said they could still play downloaded music but could not search or view artists on the app.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reason for the outage.

Source: Reuters
