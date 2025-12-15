Spotify largely back up after outage affects thousands worldwide, Downdetector shows

Dec 15 : Music streaming platform Spotify was back up for most users after it suffered a global outage that affected tens of thousands of people, outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed on Monday.

The outage in the U.S. eased to about 1,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform as of 10:30 a.m. ET, compared with a peak of nearly 36,000 user reports, Downdetector.com showed.

Reports in the UK dropped to nearly 250 after more than 10,300 issues earlier in the day, according to the website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Spotify's shares were down nearly 3 per cent in morning trading.

Users on social media platforms Reddit and X had flagged several issues with Spotify, including login problems, difficulty accessing the homepage and playback issues with song queues.

Spotify said in a post on X that the issue was resolved, directing users who were still having issues to its community support page. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on what caused the outage.

The disruption marks the third major outage for Spotify this year, following outages in April and in June.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted.