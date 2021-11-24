Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Spotify launches 'Netflix Hub' on its app to attract fans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Spotify launches 'Netflix Hub' on its app to attract fans

Spotify launches 'Netflix Hub' on its app to attract fans

The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, on May 3, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

24 Nov 2021 12:19AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 12:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Music streaming platform Spotify Technology said on Tuesday it has introduced a new hub where fans can listen to all the official soundtracks, playlists and podcasts related to Netflix Inc's shows.

The Netflix Hub, as the companies are calling the new feature, will contain playlists from hit shows such as Money Heist and Bridgerton, as well as the official soundtrack from shows such as "Squid Game". It can be accessed by both free and premium listeners.

The hub would also contain Netflix-tied podcasts including Okay, Netflix Is A Daily Joke and The Crown: The Official Podcast, the Swedish company said in a blog post.

Spotify, which saw a rise in premium subscribers in the third quarter, has benefited from the pandemic as people turned to its music platform to stay entertained. But with growing competition from Apple Music and Amazon Music, Spotify is looking at introducing new features to attract more subscribers.

Earlier in 2019, it had also collaborated with Disney to create the Disney Hub.

Spotify said subscribers across the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland and India will have access to the hub.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us