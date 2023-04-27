Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Spotify investigates issues after reports of outage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Spotify investigates issues after reports of outage

Spotify investigates issues after reports of outage

The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on May 3, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

27 Apr 2023 09:28PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 09:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Spotify said on Thursday (Apr 27) it was investigating some issues with its web page, following reports that the audio streaming platform was down for thousands of users.

There were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Spotify, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Many users took to Twitter to share updates about the service disruption.

"Is Spotify down again?? my music isn't playing and i need motivation before i head to work," a user tweeted.

Earlier this month, the company had experienced a brief outage, which impacted more than 20,000 people in the United States and more than 8,000 in the UK at the peak of the service disruption, according to Downdetector.

Spotify in April crossed the half-billion mark for monthly active users for the first time. 

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Spotify

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.