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Spotify renews multiyear deal with podcaster Joe Rogan
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Spotify renews multiyear deal with podcaster Joe Rogan

Spotify renews multiyear deal with podcaster Joe Rogan

FILE PHOTO: Joe Rogan's Spotify profile is seen in front of displayed Spotify logo in this photo illustration taken, February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

08 Oct 2026 09:28PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2026 09:32PM)
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Oct 8 : Spotify said on Thursday it had signed a new multiyear licensing agreement with podcaster Joe Rogan for "The Joe Rogan Experience", extending a partnership that began in 2020.

The renewal has similar terms to Rogan's previous deal, which carried an estimated earnout of $250 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Spotify did not disclose financial terms and did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The show debuted in 2009 and was exclusive to Spotify from 2020 until the 2024 renewal, when it also became available on Apple, Amazon and YouTube. Spotify said new episodes would keep coming out each week on its platform and elsewhere.

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The podcast has more than 18 million followers on Spotify and over 21 million on YouTube. It was the No. 1 podcast in the US in the second quarter of 2026 based on reach, according to Edison Research.

Rogan has interviewed politicians, businesspeople and celebrities including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and YouTuber MrBeast. He also interviewed and endorsed Donald Trump before the 2024 US presidential election.

Source: Reuters
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