Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80per cent in Nasdaq debut

Shares of Anghami Inc soared more than 80per cent in their Nasdaq debut on Friday following the Middle East and Northern Africa-focused music streaming platform's $220 million merger with blank-check firm Vistas Media Acquisition Company

The first Arab tech company to list on Nasdaq, Abu Dhabi-headquartered Anghami has more than 70 million registered users and partnerships with Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)