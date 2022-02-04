Logo
Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80per cent in Nasdaq debut
04 Feb 2022 10:41PM (Updated: 04 Feb 2022 10:41PM)
Shares of Anghami Inc soared more than 80per cent in their Nasdaq debut on Friday following the Middle East and Northern Africa-focused music streaming platform's $220 million merger with blank-check firm Vistas Media Acquisition Company

The first Arab tech company to list on Nasdaq, Abu Dhabi-headquartered Anghami has more than 70 million registered users and partnerships with Universal Music Group, Sony Music and Warner Music Group.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

