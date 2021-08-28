Logo
Spotify says Apple's deal to ease App Store curbs does not address core concerns
FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

28 Aug 2021 03:39AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2021 03:36AM)
Swedish music streaming platform Spotify Technology SA said on Friday Apple Inc's agreement to loosen App Store restrictions for small developers does not address the basic aspects of their "anticompetitive and unfair practices".

"Apple's recent changes do not address any of the core concerns Spotify and many others have with Apple," the company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/SpotifyNews/status/1431324197691793410.

Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the European Commission said Apple unfairly restricted rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music and protested against the 30per cent fee levied on app developers to use Apple's in-app purchase system.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

