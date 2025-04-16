Spotify says is back up after outage affecting thousands of users globally

Music streaming platform Spotify said its services were back online after thousands of users worldwide experienced disruptions on Wednesday.

The outage began around 8:45 a.m. ET and led to nearly 49,000 incidents being reported at its peak about an hour later, according to Downdetector, which tracks such service disruptions by collating status reports from various sources.

The number of reports was down to 1,950 as of 12:06 p.m. ET, the outage tracking website showed.

Spotify had earlier denied reports that the outage was a security hack.

While its services were down, users on social media said they could still play downloaded music but were unable to search or view artists on the app or stream music.