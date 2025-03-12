Logo
Business

Spotify says it paid $10 billion in royalties in 2024
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo of Spotify on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 4, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

12 Mar 2025 01:13PM
Spotify said on Wednesday it paid $10 billion in royalties in 2024, the largest payout to the music industry in a single year.

Nearly 1,500 artists earned over $1 million in royalties from Spotify last year, the Swedish streaming giant said.

Spotify said its yearly payout to the music industry had risen 10 times from $1 billion in 2014.

Spotify was hit with a lawsuit in U.S. that accused the company of underpaying songwriting royalties for tens of millions of songs last year. A federal judge in New York ruled to dismiss that suit this year.

Source: Reuters
