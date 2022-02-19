Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Spotify shares fall after Joe Rogan's podcast briefly not accessible
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Spotify shares fall after Joe Rogan's podcast briefly not accessible

Spotify shares fall after Joe Rogan's podcast briefly not accessible

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone is seen in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo, in this picture illustration taken April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

19 Feb 2022 03:05AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2022 03:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Spotify Technology's shares fell 5per cent on Friday after Joe Rogan's podcast was briefly not accessible on the company's streaming platform.

The podcast can now be accessed and Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has been under fire after Rogan, who signed a $100-million deal with Spotify in 2020, aired controversial COVID-19 views on his show and drew protests from artists Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and India Arie.

Spotify's Chief Content Officer Dawn Ostroff told advertisers at a conference last week that the backlash around Rogan's podcast had been a "real learning experience" for the streaming service.

The company's shares, which have fallen about 59per cent since hitting a record high nearly a year ago, were trading at $151.16 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us