Spotify shares fall after Joe Rogan's podcast briefly not accessible

Spotify Technology's shares fell 5per cent on Friday after Joe Rogan's podcast was briefly not accessible on the company's streaming platform.

The podcast can now be accessed and Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has been under fire after Rogan, who signed a $100-million deal with Spotify in 2020, aired controversial COVID-19 views on his show and drew protests from artists Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and India Arie.

Spotify's Chief Content Officer Dawn Ostroff told advertisers at a conference last week that the backlash around Rogan's podcast had been a "real learning experience" for the streaming service.

The company's shares, which have fallen about 59per cent since hitting a record high nearly a year ago, were trading at $151.16 on the New York Stock Exchange.

