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Spotify targets 2027 launch for AI remix service, FT reports
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Business

Spotify targets 2027 launch for AI remix service, FT reports

Spotify targets 2027 launch for AI remix service, FT reports

Spotify's logo at the headquarters on Regeringsgatan in Stockholm, Sweden November 18, 2025. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg/via REUTERS

30 Oct 2026 01:45PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2026 01:55PM)
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Oct 30 : Spotify aims to launch an AI-powered music remix service in the first quarter of 2027, targeting a potential unveiling around the Grammy Awards in February, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The Swedish audio-streaming giant is considering charging subscribers an additional $4 to $5 a month for the service, according to the FT report.Spotify did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Here are a few more details: 

• The service would let paying subscribers use AI to create their own versions of songs, such as transforming a folk song into a dance track or making one artist appear to cover another's music, the FT report said

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• Under Spotify's plan, royalties from fan-created remixes would flow back to original artists, and plays would count towards the original songs in Spotify's charts, the newspaper said

• Spotify has struck licensing deals with Universal Music Group, independent label group Merlin and French music company Believe for the remix feature, the FT said

• The company is still negotiating with Sony Music and Warner Music to implement the feature, according to the FT report

Source: Reuters
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