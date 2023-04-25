Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Donald Trump ChatGPT Ukraine invasion Climate change COVID-19 Wellness Snap Insight Russia
Logo

Business

Spotify's monthly active users top 500 million, beat estimate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Donald Trump ChatGPT Ukraine invasion Climate change COVID-19 Wellness Snap Insight Russia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Spotify's monthly active users top 500 million, beat estimate

Spotify's monthly active users top 500 million, beat estimate

FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

25 Apr 2023 06:21PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 06:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM : Spotify Technology SA has crossed the half billion mark for monthly active users for the first time, helped by the music streaming company's expansion into more markets, it said on Tuesday.

The number of monthly active users rose to 515 million in the first quarter, beating Spotify's guidance and analysts' forecast of 500 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Premium subscribers, who account for most of the company's revenue, rose 15 per cent to 210 million, topping estimates of 206 million.

Its premium subscriber forecast of 217 million for the current quarter also beat expectations of 212 million. The company sees monthly active users of 530 million for the second quarter.

Spotify last year laid out plans to get one billion users by 2030 and to reach $100 billion in annual revenue. It also promised high-margin returns from its costly expansion into podcasts and audiobooks.

The company's quarterly revenue of 3.04 billion euros ($3.35 billion) missed analyst estimates of 3.08 billion euros, and it posted a bigger loss than expected.

Gross margin dipped to 25.2 per cent from 25.3 per cent in the year-earlier quarter.

Spotify's current-quarter revenue forecast of 3.2 billion euros also missed expectations of 3.26 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9066 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.