Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sri Lanka budget deficit to moderate over medium term, says central bank
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sri Lanka budget deficit to moderate over medium term, says central bank

Sri Lanka budget deficit to moderate over medium term, says central bank

FILE PHOTO: A man counts Sri Lankan rupees at a money exchange counter in Colombo September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

11 Nov 2021 03:59PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2021 03:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Refiles to correct punctuation in paragraph one)

MUMBAI : Sri Lanka expects slower expansion of its budget deficit as the government aims to sustain growth with a focus on exports and economic diversification with help from domestic and foreign investment, the central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank's assessment was published in a report on recent economic developments and prospects for 2022 ahead of the announcement of the annual budget for 2022 by the finance minister in Parliament on Friday.

"The expansion of the government budget deficit amidst the pandemic is expected to be curtailed along with the normalisation of activity and planned expenditure rationalisation measures," the bank said.

"Efforts of the government towards creating an export-oriented production economy and diversifying economic activities with the support of domestic and foreign investors are expected to help sustain the growth momentum of the Sri Lankan economy over the medium term and enhance its resilience," it said.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said it expected headline inflation to stay above targeted levels of 4-6per cent in the near term but it remained committed to maintaining it within the target range over the medium term with appropriate preemptive measures as and when required while supporting growth.

The bank also said heightened near-term vulnerabilities in the external sector and pressures observed in the financial system owing to the moderation of foreign inflows were being addressed by the government and central bank through coordinated efforts.

"The external current account balance is expected to improve over the medium term, supported by these efforts," it said.

It also added that foreign direct investment to large-scale projects and monetisation of non-strategic assets would help attract sizeable non-debt-creating foreign inflows and facilitate foreign currency debt servicing.

"Gross official reserves are expected to be enhanced to adequate levels in the period ahead, despite near-term volatilities," it said.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us