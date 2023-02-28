Logo
Sri Lanka cabinet approves fast-tracking trade agreement with Bangladesh -cabinet spokesperson
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the shipping containers are seen at the main port in Colombo, Sri Lanka September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

28 Feb 2023 12:09PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2023 12:09PM)
COLOMBO : Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved the fast-tracking of a preferential trade agreement with its South Asian neighbour Bangladesh, a cabinet spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"Entering into new trade deals is part of government policy and it is imperative our exporters are supported to ensure that Sri Lanka can emerge from this financial crisis," spokesperson Bandula Gunawardena told reporters at a weekly cabinet briefing.

Sri Lanka recently established a International Trade Office to restart stalled trade deal talks with China and Thailand as well as expand an existing agreement with India.

Source: Reuters

