Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sri Lanka cenbank delays policy announcement to Friday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sri Lanka cenbank delays policy announcement to Friday

Sri Lanka cenbank delays policy announcement to Friday

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

01 Mar 2023 02:45PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 02:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO : Sri Lanka's central bank has changed its next policy announcement date to Friday, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) shifted its policy rate announcement from Thursday to Friday afternoon but is still widely expected to keep rates unchanged for a fourth straight meeting.

Sri Lanka is struggling with its worst financial crisis in over seven decades which has triggered soaring inflation and caused the economy to contract by an estimated 9.2 per cent in 2022.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.