Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sri Lanka cenbank gets deferral of $900m payment from Asian Clearing Union
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sri Lanka cenbank gets deferral of $900m payment from Asian Clearing Union

Sri Lanka cenbank gets deferral of $900m payment from Asian Clearing Union

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

08 Mar 2022 05:09PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 05:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO : Sri Lanka's central bank has received a two-month deferral for $900 million in payments due this week to the Asian Clearing Union, multiple sources said, helping ease pressure on its meager reserves amid its worst financial crisis in years.

One payment of $509 million was deferred by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in mid-January, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said, as part of a $900 million package of financial assistance that included a $400 million swap.

The RBI extended that deferral by another two months following a request by Sri Lanka's central bank.

A second payment of about $400 million to $450 million for imports purchased during the last two months was also due but a two-month deferral was given by the ACU Secretariat based in Teheran, three sources at the central bank confirmed to Reuters.

The ACU is made up of nine countries including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Myanmar. The monetary authorities use the ACU as an intermediary to make foreign exchange payments for imports between member countries, usually every three months.

"The deferral gives temporary breathing space for Sri Lanka," former central bank deputy governor W.A. Wijewardena told Reuters.

"Eventually, when the payments come due if we don't have foreign exchange with us at that time we will in trouble."

Sri Lanka's reserves dipped to $2.36 billion at the end of January but the country has to repay about $4 billion in debt repayments this year including a $1 billion international sovereign bond maturing in July.

As the dollar shortage has worsened, the island has been struggling to pay for essential imports including food, medicine, cooking gas and fuel.

On Monday the central bank also relaxed an unofficial peg allowing the exchange rate to move down from 200-203 rupees and set the upper limit at 230 rupees to attract remittances to top up reserves.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Editing by Swati Bhat and Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us