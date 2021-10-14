Sri Lanka cenbank leaves interest rates unchanged

MUMBAI : The Sri Lankan central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday after having raised them in August but said it will take measures as needed to contain inflation pressures while supporting the economic recovery.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) left the standing deposit facility rate and the standing lending facility rate unchanged at 5.00per cent and 6.00per cent, respectively.

Both rates were raised by 50 basis points each in August to curb inflationary pressures.

"The Central Bank will continue to monitor domestic and global macroeconomic and financial market developments," CBSL said in its statement.

"And stand ready to take appropriate measures, as and when necessary, with the aim of maintaining inflation in the desired range under the flexible inflation targeting framework in the medium term, while supporting and sustaining the economic recovery".

It also left the statutory reserve ratio unchanged at 4per cent after having raised it by 200 basis points at its last policy in August.

