Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sri Lanka cenbank says did not miss any coupon payment on Wednesday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sri Lanka cenbank says did not miss any coupon payment on Wednesday

Sri Lanka cenbank says did not miss any coupon payment on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

25 Mar 2022 05:17PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 05:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI : All coupon payments and bond repayments have been settled in a timely manner and are up to date and there was no payment due on March 23, the Sri Lankan central bank told Reuters in an emailed response on Friday.

Sri Lankan state-run banks are operating smoothly and the banking system is stable, the island nation's central bank had said on Thursday, in response to concerns raised by an opposition member of parliament.

Three sources familiar with the matter had said the central bank missed a payment on a Sri Lanka Development Bond (SLDB) owed to top state-run lender People's Bank, which, in turn, failed to honour a swap done with two other commercial banks.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Swati Bhat; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us