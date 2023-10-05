Logo
Business

Sri Lanka central bank cuts policy rates to boost growth
Business

Sri Lanka central bank cuts policy rates to boost growth

Sri Lanka central bank cuts policy rates to boost growth

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

05 Oct 2023 10:05AM
COLOMBO : Sri Lanka's central bank reduced key policy rates by 100 basis points on Thursday, as expected, doubling down on efforts to spur growth and finalise the first review of a $2.9 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) lowered the standing deposit facility rate and the standing lending facility rate to 10 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, it said in a statement, to put the crisis-hit economy on a firmer growth footing.

CBSL had already reduced rates by 450 bps in two moves over June and July after raising them by a record 1,050 bps from March 2022 to counter the island's worst financial crisis in over seven decades.

The rate cut was in line with market expectations and comes after the IMF failed to reach an agreement with the island nation in its first review of its bailout package last month, due to a potential shortfall in government revenue.

That could delay the release of the second tranche of funds under the bailout.

Source: Reuters

