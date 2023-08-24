Sri Lanka central bank holds rates; imposes lending caps on some sectors

COLOMBO :Sri Lanka kept its key interest rates unchanged in a surprise move on Thursday but announced caps on lending rates in some segments to ensure policy loosening done so far filters through to the economy.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) kept its standing deposit rate and standing lending rate unchanged at 11 per cent and 12 per cent respectively. CBSL had cut rates by a total 450 basis points over June and July.

The bank however said in the statement that interest rates on certain lending products remain "excessive" and downward adjustment in some sectors was "inadequate".

"The Board was of the view that the downward rigidity in lending interest rates of certain financial institutions needs to be addressed through administrative measures," it said.

"Such administrative measures would also ensure the swift transmission of previous monetary policy easing measures to all sectors of the economy".

CBSL imposed an interest rate cap of 18 per cent per annum on pawning facilities, 23 per cent on pre-arranged overdrafts and 28 per cent on credit cards for all banks. It also said penal interest rates should be capped at 2 per centage points over the regular rate.

"This does not have a big impact as it only applies to a small portfolio of the banks," said Udeeshan Jonas, chief strategist at equity research firm CAL Group.

"We have had similar caps on these products before, but this sends direction to banks that if they don't start adjusting the rates, CBSL will act".

Sri Lanka's economy crumpled last year after its foreign exchange reserves dropped to record lows, leaving the country struggling to pay for essential imports, decimated the currency, and sent inflation soaring.

Sri Lanka's key inflation index peaked at 70 per cent year-on-year in September but came down to 6.3 per cent in July after the island nation locked down a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Headline inflation is expected to moderate further over the next few months and stabilise around mid-single digit levels over the medium term," CBSL said.

To tame soaring prices, CBSL had previously raised rates by a record 1050 basis points till March and analysts expect the policy loosening to resume.

"They see space with regards inflation at the moment," said Thilina Panduwawala, head of research at Frontier Research. "We expect the lending rates will be 10 per cent by end-2023, so loosening by 200 basis points."