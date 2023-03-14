Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sri Lanka clears key anti-corruption legislation mandated by IMF - spokesperson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sri Lanka clears key anti-corruption legislation mandated by IMF - spokesperson

Sri Lanka clears key anti-corruption legislation mandated by IMF - spokesperson

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/

14 Mar 2023 05:00PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2023 05:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO : Sri Lanka has approved an anti-corruption legislation that is a key clause in the actions needed for its $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The proposed anti-corruption legislation is part of the IMF staff-level agreement that economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka agreed to last September.

"This anti-corruption legislation has been requested by many parties and will also help us get assistance from the IMF and other multilateral partners," spokesperson Bandula Gunawardena told reporters after a meeting of the cabinet.

"This bill will ensure that funds received by Sri Lanka will be used in a responsible manner and for essential projects,"

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.