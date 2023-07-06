Logo
Business

Sri Lanka cuts key rates as expected amid slowing inflationary pressures
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

06 Jul 2023 10:10AM
COLOMBO : Sri Lanka's central bank cut its key rates by 200 basis points on Thursday, in line with expectations, as inflation continued to slow and focus returned to reviving economic growth following the bailout secured from the International Monetary Fund.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) cut its standing deposit facility rate and standing lending facility rate to 11 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, from 13 per cent and 14 per cent previously.

The island nation plunged into crisis last year as its foreign exchange reserves ran out, food and energy prices spiralled and protesting mobs forced the ouster of the then president of the South Asian country.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe took the reins in July and negotiated a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March.

Source: Reuters

