COLOMBO : Sri Lankan leaders from garments, tea and other industries said on Friday the country's goods and services exports could plunge 20per cent to 30per cent this year due to high freight charges and power cuts, potentially worsening an economic crisis.

Various industry associations addressed a news conference to urge the government to quickly seek financial help from the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)