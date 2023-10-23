Logo
Business

Sri Lanka inflation rate eases to 0.8% in Sept vs 2.1% in Aug
FILE PHOTO: A worker carries a sack of vegetables at the whole sale market, as Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 25.2% in May, at a stall at a main market in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 1, 2023. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

23 Oct 2023 05:44PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2023 06:00PM)
COLOMBO :Sri Lanka's consumer price inflation rate eased to 0.8 per cent year-on-year in September from 2.1 per cent in August, the statistics department said on Monday.

The National Consumer Price Index captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Food prices fell 5.2 per cent in September after declining 5.4 per cent in August, from a year earlier, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

Prices for non-food items, however, climbed 5.9 per cent in September after rising 9 per cent year-on-year in August.

Sri Lanka experienced record high inflation after its economy was pummelled by the worst financial crisis in decades.

But since June, its inflation has come down sharply, partly due to the statistical base effect, but also helped by a stronger rupee currency, and improved harvests.

Sri Lanka raised power prices for households by 18 per cent last week but the increase is unlikely to significantly push up inflation, analysts said.

"We expect inflation to end the year at about 5 per cent. A small increase is expected as the base effect is coming to an end from September but the impact from price adjustments is not expected to be severe," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital Research.

Sri Lanka secured a staff level agreement on the first review of its $2.9-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last Friday but it still needs approval from the global lender's Executive Board.

The island needs to finalise debt restructuring talks with main bilateral lenders including Japan and India as well as bondholders to get past the first review and secure a second tranche of about $330 million.

The battered economy is still expected to contract by 2 per cent in 2023 after shrinking 7.8 per cent last year.

Source: Reuters

