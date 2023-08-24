Logo
Sri Lanka leaves rates unchanged; awaits policy transmission
Sri Lanka leaves rates unchanged; awaits policy transmission

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

24 Aug 2023 10:25AM
COLOMBO : Sri Lanka kept its key interest rate unchanged in a surprise move on Thursday as it chose to wait and watch the impact of its large rate cuts over the previous two meetings filter through the crisis-hit economy.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) kept its standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged at 11 per cent and 12 per cent. CBSL has cut rates by a total 450 basis points over June and July.

CBSL has cut rates by a total 450 basis points over June and July after having raised it by a record 1050 basis points till March to contain inflation and cool the teetering economy.

Sri Lanka's economy crumpled last year after its foreign exchange reserves dropped to record lows leaving the country struggling to pay for essential imports, decimated the currency, and sent inflation soaring.

Sri Lanka's key inflation index peaked at 70 per cent year-on-year in September but has come down to 6.3 per cent in July after the island nation locked down a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Source: Reuters

