Sri Lanka lifts import ban on trucks, heavy vehicles

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Tuesday (Aug 15) lifted a ban on imports of trucks and other heavy vehicles for the first time since March 2020, according to a gazette notification.

Sri Lanka has been gradually easing import restrictions, which were imposed as the country's economy tottered from a financial crisis caused by a severe shortage of dollars.

This, however, is the first time it has rolled back some restrictions on vehicles that were imposed in March 2020.

Heavy vehicles including buses, trucks and tankers can now be imported, according to a government notification issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also the finance minister.

However, import bans on passenger vehicles including cars will remain in place.