Sri Lanka to make $2.6 billion in loan repayments in first half of year: cabinet spokesperon
COLOMBO : Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved loan repayments worth $2.6 billion in the first half of this year, in line with its debt suspension plans, its cabinet spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The loan repayments will include $2 billion in foreign loan repayments and $540 million in interest payments, cabinet spokersperson and the country's transport minister Bandula Gunawardana told reporters.
Source: Reuters
