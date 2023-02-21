Logo
Sri Lanka to make $2.6 billion in loan repayments in first half of year: cabinet spokesperon
Sri Lanka to make $2.6 billion in loan repayments in first half of year: cabinet spokesperon

21 Feb 2023 02:20PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2023 02:20PM)
COLOMBO : Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved loan repayments worth $2.6 billion in the first half of this year, in line with its debt suspension plans, its cabinet spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The loan repayments will include $2 billion in foreign loan repayments and $540 million in interest payments, cabinet spokersperson and the country's transport minister Bandula Gunawardana told reporters.

Source: Reuters

