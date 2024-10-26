Sri Lanka met with bondholders, aims to exit default as soon as possible, central bank governor says

WASHINGTON : Sri Lanka met this week with its bondholders in Washington to discuss a debt exchange as the South Asian country aims to emerge from default as soon as possible, central bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said on Friday.

He said the talks, which happened on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank meetings in Washington, aim to quickly get Sri Lanka "out of this default category," adding Citibank has been brought in as dealer manager to take charge of a consent solicitation, the next step for the island nation to exit default.

Sri Lanka reached in September a draft deal with creditors to restructure $12.5 billion of international bonds, and earlier this month the International Monetary Fund and official bilateral creditors backed the proposal.