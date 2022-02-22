Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sri Lanka open to dialog with IMF - cabinet spokesman
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sri Lanka open to dialog with IMF - cabinet spokesman

Sri Lanka open to dialog with IMF - cabinet spokesman

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

22 Feb 2022 12:40PM (Updated: 22 Feb 2022 12:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO : Sri Lanka is open to discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other multilateral lenders for assistance amid its worst economic crisis in years, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Sri Lanka has sought IMF assistance multiple times in the past and we are still open to that option. We are keeping lines of communication open with the IMF and other multilateral lenders such as the Asian Development Bank," cabinet spokesman and Plantation Minister Ramesh Pathirana said.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us