Business

Sri Lanka to pay 20 rupees per dollar incentive to boost remittances
09 Mar 2022 10:22PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 10:22PM)
NEW DELHI : Sri Lanka will pay an extra 20 rupees for every dollar sent by migrant workers ahead of its new year celebrations next month, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, as the country seeks to boost remittances to manage its worst financial crisis in years.

Sri Lanka celebrates new year on April 13-14, and migrant workers typically send more money in March and early April ahead of the festive season.

On Monday Sri Lanka's central bank devalued the rupee by up to 15per cent, setting an upper limit of 230 rupees compared to a limit of 200-203 that had prevailed since October.

Sri Lanka's remittances hit a 10-year low of $5.4 billion in 2021. The country's reserves were at $2.36 billion at the end of January.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

