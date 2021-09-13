Logo
Sri Lanka re-appoints Ajith Nivard Cabraal as central bank chief
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal speaks during the "Road Map: Monetary and Financial Sector Policies for 2014 and Beyond" launch, in Colombo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

13 Sep 2021 11:50PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 11:45PM)
COLOMBO : Sri Lanka has re-appointed state minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal as the governor of its central bank, effective Sept. 15, the President's office said in a statement on Monday.

The appointment comes after Central Bank of Sri Lanka's former governor, Weligamage Don Lakshman, said on Friday he would step down, less than two years into his term.

Cabraal, the state minister of money, capital markets and state-owned enterprise reform, resigned from his parliament seat on Monday. He previously served as central bank governor from 2005-2014.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

