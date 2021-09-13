Sri Lanka re-appoints Ajith Nivard Cabraal as central bank chief

COLOMBO : Sri Lanka has re-appointed state minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal as the governor of its central bank, effective Sept. 15, the President's office said in a statement on Monday.

The appointment comes after Central Bank of Sri Lanka's former governor, Weligamage Don Lakshman, said on Friday he would step down, less than two years into his term.

Cabraal, the state minister of money, capital markets and state-owned enterprise reform, resigned from his parliament seat on Monday. He previously served as central bank governor from 2005-2014.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)