Sri Lanka says India to provide additional US$500 million for fuel

COLOMBO: India will provide an additional US$500 million in financial assistance to Sri Lanka for it to buy fuel, Sri Lanka's foreign minister told reporters on Wednesday (Apr 20), adding Bangladesh was also willing to postpone a US$450 million in swap repayments.

"Assistance by the IMF will take about six months to come to us and it will come in tranches," Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G L Peiris said. "During the intervening period, we need to find funds to keep our people supplied with essentials."