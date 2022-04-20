Logo
Sri Lanka says India to provide additional US$500 million for fuel
A man sleeps as Sri Lankan national flags are seen near Gota-Go village where the protestors gather during a protest against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in front of the presidential secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

20 Apr 2022 08:12PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 08:25PM)
COLOMBO: India will provide an additional US$500 million in financial assistance to Sri Lanka for it to buy fuel, Sri Lanka's foreign minister told reporters on Wednesday (Apr 20), adding Bangladesh was also willing to postpone a US$450 million in swap repayments.

"Assistance by the IMF will take about six months to come to us and it will come in tranches," Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G L Peiris said. "During the intervening period, we need to find funds to keep our people supplied with essentials."

 

 

Source: Reuters/fh

