Sri Lanka will repay all debt due in 2022, gradually build reserves-cenbank gov

COLOMBO : The Sri Lankan government will meet all debt repayments in 2022 and work on a more comprehensive plan to address the dwindling foreign exchange reserves, its central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Wednesday.

Cabraal said not repaying debt will only push the country into bigger challenges and the government was making arrangements for meeting every single payment due.

He also said the country is expected to achieve 5.5per cent growth in 2022.

