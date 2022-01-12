Logo
Sri Lanka will repay all debt due in 2022, gradually build reserves-cenbank gov
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

12 Jan 2022 12:49PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 12:44PM)
COLOMBO : The Sri Lankan government will meet all debt repayments in 2022 and work on a more comprehensive plan to address the dwindling foreign exchange reserves, its central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Wednesday.

Cabraal said not repaying debt will only push the country into bigger challenges and the government was making arrangements for meeting every single payment due.

He also said the country is expected to achieve 5.5per cent growth in 2022.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

