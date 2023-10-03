Sri Lankan economy to see growth next year after 3.8% contraction, says World Bank

COLOMBO :Sri Lanka's economy is set to perform better than expected but still see a significant contraction in 2023 before growing next year, World Bank projections for the crisis-hit nation showed on Tuesday.

"Sri Lanka is showing signs of recovery after a severe recession and the economy is expected to grow by 1.7 per cent in 2024, after contracting by 3.8 per cent in 2023," the World Bank said in a statement.

It had previously forecast a contraction of 4.2 per cent this year and growth of 1 per cent in 2024.

The island nation's economy shrank 3.1 per cent in the April-June quarter.

In the last six months, Sri Lanka has seen runaway inflation drop to 1.3 per cent in September, its currency appreciate by about 12 per cent and foreign exchange reserves improve.

Sri Lanka struck an agreement for a $2.9 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund in March but a potential shortfall in government revenue has meant that a second tranche of funds from the package may be delayed.

In contrast to the World Bank, Sri Lanka's central bank has predicted a milder 2 per cent contraction this year after the economy shrunk 7.8 per cent in 2022.