Sri Lanka's consumer prices rises 2.5 pct m/m in August - statistics dept
31 Aug 2022 05:36PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 05:36PM)
Aug 31 : Department of Consensus and Statistics - Sri Lanka:

sri lanka colombo consumer price index rises 2.5 per cent m/m in august, after 4.5 per cent rise in july - statistics dept

sri lanka colombo consumer price index rises 64.3 per cent y/y in august vs 60.8 per cent rise in july- statistics dept

sri lanka colombo consumer price index rises to 28.0 per cent in august based on 12-mth moving avg vs 23.1 per cent rise a month ago

(Bengaluru newsroom) (( ReutersIndia.snapping [at] thomsonreuters.com ; +91 80 6749 1310) )

Source: Reuters

