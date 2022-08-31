Sri Lanka's consumer prices rises 2.5 pct m/m in August - statistics dept

Aug 31 : Department of Consensus and Statistics - Sri Lanka:

sri lanka colombo consumer price index rises 2.5 per cent m/m in august, after 4.5 per cent rise in july - statistics dept

sri lanka colombo consumer price index rises 64.3 per cent y/y in august vs 60.8 per cent rise in july- statistics dept

sri lanka colombo consumer price index rises to 28.0 per cent in august based on 12-mth moving avg vs 23.1 per cent rise a month ago

