Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sri Lanka's economy contracts 8.4% in Q2
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sri Lanka's economy contracts 8.4% in Q2

Sri Lanka's economy contracts 8.4% in Q2
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the main business district as rain clouds gather above in Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's economy contracts 8.4% in Q2
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the construction sites of the new apartments and luxury hotels in capital city Colombo, Sri Lanka February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's economy contracts 8.4% in Q2
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka's Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
15 Sep 2022 06:25PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 06:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO :Sri Lanka's economy contracted 8.4 per cent in the April to June quarter compared with the same period a year ago, data from the government statistics department showed on Thursday, as the country struggles with its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.

A severe dollar shortage, caused by economic mismanagement and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has left people in Sri Lanka fighting to pay for essential imports including food, fuel, fertilisers and medicines.

The embattled island of 22 million people saw its growth contract by 1.6 per cent during the first quarter of 2022.

The state-run Census and Statistics Department said agriculture shrank by 8.4 per cent in second quarter and industries by 10 per cent, while services shrank by 2.2 per cent, as compared to the same period a year ago.

Sri Lanka's central bank estimates the economy to contract by about 8 per cent in 2022.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.