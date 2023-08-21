Logo
Business

Sri Lanka's July consumer inflation eases to 4.6%
Business

Sri Lanka's July consumer inflation eases to 4.6%

Sri Lanka's July consumer inflation eases to 4.6%

FILE PHOTO: A worker carries a sack of vegetables at the whole sale market, as Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 25.2% in May, at a stall at a main market in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 1, 2023. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

21 Aug 2023 05:58PM
COLOMBO : Sri Lanka’s consumer price inflation slowed to 4.6 per cent year-on-year in July from 10.8 per cent in June, helped by easing food prices, the statistics department said on Monday.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Food prices contracted to negative 2.5 per cent in July from 2.5 per cent in June, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

Prices for non-food items also eased to 10.9 per cent in July from 18.3 per cent year-on-year in June.

Since June, Sri Lanka’s inflation has come down sharply from the runaway levels seen earlier, partly due to the statistical base effect, but also helped by a stronger rupee currency, which has lowered the costs of fuel, power and imported food.

A $2.9-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) secured in March has topped up foreign reserves, which had dwindled to record lows in early 2022, plunging the island into its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.

Source: Reuters

