Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases sharply to 12% in June
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases sharply to 12% in June

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases sharply to 12% in June

FILE PHOTO: A worker carries sacks of vegetables at a wholesale market, as Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 25.2% in May, in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 1, 2023. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

30 Jun 2023 06:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO : Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eased to 12 per cent in June from 25.2 per cent in May, the statistics department said on Friday, showing a glimmer of recovery for the crisis-hit economy. Soaring inflation has battered the economy for more than a year after a severe foreign exchange crisis set off the Indian Ocean island's worst financial crisis in seven decades.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reflected a sharp reduction in food inflation to 4.1 per cent in June from 21.5 per cent in May. Non-food inflation was 16.2 per cent, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

The CCPI, a lead indicator for broader national prices, tracks inflation in Colombo, the biggest city.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.