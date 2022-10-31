Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate slows to 66% in October
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate slows to 66% in October

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate slows to 66% in October

FILE PHOTO: A family look around vegetables at a market in the rampant food inflation, amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 30 , 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

31 Oct 2022 05:42PM (Updated: 31 Oct 2022 05:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Sri Lanka's key inflation rate slowed to 66 per cent in October after hitting 69.8 per cent in September, the crisis-struck country's statistics department said on Monday.

The surge in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) was led by a 85.6 per cent jump in food prices and a 56.3 per cent climb in the non-food group, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

The CCPI, released at the end of each month, acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city, as the country battles its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.