Sri Lanka's stock market restricts trading hours due to power cuts
Sri Lanka's stock market restricts trading hours due to power cuts

31 Mar 2022 12:29PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 12:29PM)
COLOMBO : Sri Lanka's stock market is restricting trading to two hours, from the usual four and a half hours, for the rest of the week due to prolonged power cuts in the crisis-hit country, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Colombo Stock Exchange said the decision to limit trading from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. local time (0500 GMT to 0700 GMT) was taken at the request of stock brokers.

Sri Lanka's power regulator has announced 13-hour rolling power cuts on Thursday across most parts of the country due to a shortage of diesel caused by a lack of foreign currency to pay for fuel imports.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

