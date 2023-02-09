Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

SriLankan Airlines defaults on $175 million state-backed bond
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

SriLankan Airlines defaults on $175 million state-backed bond

SriLankan Airlines defaults on $175 million state-backed bond

FILE PHOTO: An engineer cleans an Airbus 340 at the Sri Lankan Airlines maintenance hangar at the international airport in Katunayake, 30 km (19 miles) north of Colombo, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

09 Feb 2023 06:02PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 06:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO :State-owned SriLankan Airlines has defaulted on a $175 million bond as it was unable to meet a $6 million interest payment due in December, its chairperson told Reuters on Thursday, as the country struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

The country of 22 million itself defaulted on loans last year and is seeking $2.9 billion urgently from the International Monetary Fund to tide over a severe shortage of dollars to buy essentials.

"We will follow treasury guidelines on this. We are also engaging with bondholders," SriLankan Airlines Chairperson Ashok Pathirage said.

The government-guaranteed unsecured notes are due in 2024.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday that Sri Lanka's economy was expected to grow again from the end of this year and hoped the country would emerge from the economic crisis by 2026.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.