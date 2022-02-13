ST Engineering announces consortium to use unmanned aircraft for shore-to-ship parcel delivery

SINGAPORE: ST Engineering said on Sunday (Feb 13) it has formed a consortium with Sumitomo Corporation and Skyports to provide unmanned aircraft (UA) for shore-to-ship parcel delivery in Singapore.

During the nine-month pilot programme, the consortium will engage key customers for maritime unmanned aircraft deliveries, with the goal of establishing a delivery network capable of carrying parcel payloads up to 7kg, said ST Engineering in a news release.

"UA Systems have evolved rapidly in recent years to emerge as safe and robust alternatives to traditionally labour- and time-intensive missions," said Mr Teong Soo Soon, VP & head of UA Systems at ST Engineering.

"We look forward to being a strong enabler for customers which wish to leverage unmanned technology to inject higher efficiency and sustainability into their operations," he added.

Each consortium member will use their respective operational and technological capabilities to expand the use of autonomous unmanned aircraft to deliver maritime essentials to vessels at anchorage, said ST Engineering.