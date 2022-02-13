ST Engineering announces consortium to use unmanned aircraft for shore-to-ship parcel delivery
SINGAPORE: ST Engineering said on Sunday (Feb 13) it has formed a consortium with Sumitomo Corporation and Skyports to provide unmanned aircraft (UA) for shore-to-ship parcel delivery in Singapore.
During the nine-month pilot programme, the consortium will engage key customers for maritime unmanned aircraft deliveries, with the goal of establishing a delivery network capable of carrying parcel payloads up to 7kg, said ST Engineering in a news release.
"UA Systems have evolved rapidly in recent years to emerge as safe and robust alternatives to traditionally labour- and time-intensive missions," said Mr Teong Soo Soon, VP & head of UA Systems at ST Engineering.
"We look forward to being a strong enabler for customers which wish to leverage unmanned technology to inject higher efficiency and sustainability into their operations," he added.
Each consortium member will use their respective operational and technological capabilities to expand the use of autonomous unmanned aircraft to deliver maritime essentials to vessels at anchorage, said ST Engineering.
ST Engineering will provide the unmanned aircraft technology using its end-to-end solution – DroNet, while Skyports will jointly conduct the Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight operations with ST Engineering and Sumitomo Corporation will provide go-to-market support, including their own fleet of vessels.
"Compared to the traditional form of delivery by boats, UA operations can significantly slash response time and speed up turnaround for shore-to-ship delivery, in addition to reducing logistics costs," said ST Engineering.
"Replacing launch boat delivery with UA also helps to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the maritime industry’s overall efforts to operate sustainably," it added.
ST Engineering is showcasing its unmanned aircraft systems and other aerospace capabilities from Feb 15 to 18 at the Singapore Airshow 2022.