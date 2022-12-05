OPEC+ keeps oil output targets; injects 'some stability' amid Russian oil import ban and price cap

SINGAPORE: The decision by OPEC+ nations to keep oil output targets unchanged – ahead of a looming European Union (EU) import ban and a price cap kicking in on Russian oil – will bring some stability to global markets, analysts said on Monday (Dec 5).

Oil prices climbed 2 per cent on Monday, after OPEC+, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, agreed on Sunday to stick to their October plan to slash oil output by 2 million barrels per day to keep prices high.

Observers said the decision was expected, as major oil producers assess the impact of the various developments.

Ms Vandana Hari, founder of global oil and gas markets consultancy Vanda Insights, believes the group is “trying to inject at least some degree of predictability and stability in the markets”.

G7’S RUSSIAN OIL PRICE CAP

This comes two days after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed to a US$60 per barrel price cap for seaborne Russian oil, a move to cut Moscow’s revenue while keeping Russian oil flowing to global markets.

However, the price cap is widely seen as inefficient, as Russia has been selling most of its oil to countries like China and India. Moscow has said it will not supply oil to countries that seek to impose a price cap, a move which observers do not expect China and India to follow.

The cap is “practically inconsequential”, Ms Vandana told CNA’s Asia First. “It's already been set a good $5 above where Russian crude is already trading.

“China and India, who are the major buyers of Russian crude ... have stayed away from the price cap. I do not expect them to join it at any point either.”

The price cap is ending up “being a sort of a political manoeuvre”, said Ms Vandana. “It's not really going to crash Russian oil revenues as it had intended to do.”