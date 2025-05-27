Logo
Business

Stablecoin firm Circle targets $5.65 billion valuation in US IPO
27 May 2025 07:27PM (Updated: 27 May 2025 07:37PM)
Circle Internet is aiming for a valuation of up to $5.65 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, the company behind stablecoin USDC said on Tuesday.

The company said it was targeting to sell about 9.6 million shares while some of its shareholders were looking to offload about 14.4 million shares, priced between $24 and $26 apiece, to raise $624 million.

Following the listing, Circle will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRCL".

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters of the offering.

Source: Reuters
