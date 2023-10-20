Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Standard Chartered appoints new heads for regional businesses
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Standard Chartered appoints new heads for regional businesses

Standard Chartered appoints new heads for regional businesses

FILE PHOTO: The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

20 Oct 2023 11:39AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Standard Chartered has appointed Vinay Gandhi as its global head of South Asian community and regional head of Africa, Middle East and Europe private banking, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Gandhi has led robust growth of the bank's private banking business in Singapore over the past two years. He will be responsible for an increased mandate with the new role, effective Jan. 1, 2024, the statement said.

Additionally, veteran banker Foo Tian Ong will join Standard Chartered in December as the bank's regional head of Southeast Asia, and Singapore head for the private banking business.

Foo was most recently with UBS where he covered the markets including Thailand, the Philippines, India and Vietnam, said the statement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.