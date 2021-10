Standard Chartered Plc said on Wednesday it would provide US$500 million in financing to help Singapore-based fintech Atome expand its buy now, pay later services in parts of Southeast Asia.

The bank said it had also picked up a strategic stake in Atome, the consumer unit of Singapore-based Advance Intelligence Group, adding that it was one of its largest strategic investments in a fintech to date.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)