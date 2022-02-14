Logo
Standard Chartered HK says it has qualified as direct CIPS offshore participant
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

14 Feb 2022 11:28AM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 11:35AM)
SHANGHAI : Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd said on Monday that it has become the first foreign bank qualified as a direct participant in China's Cross-border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) outside mainland China.

Backed by the People's Bank of China (PBOC), China launched the CIPS clearing and settlement services system in 2015 to internationalise yuan use. It allows global banks to clear cross-border yuan transactions directly onshore, instead of through clearing banks in offshore yuan hubs.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

