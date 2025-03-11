Standard Chartered launches exclusive investment club for ultra-wealthy clients

Standard Chartered said on Tuesday that its global private banking unit had launched an investment platform specifically tailored for its ultra-high-net-worth clientele.

The Private Markets Co-Investment Club (CIC) is designed to cater to increasing demand from these high-end investors for efficient, institutional-grade private market portfolios, the global bank said.

StanChart said the club aims to provide its members with benefits such as institutional-grade due diligence, and facilitated execution and transaction support.

"Ultra-high-net-worth individuals are increasingly looking beyond traditional investment solutions to access the private markets," said Raymond Ang, global head of private bank and affluent clients at Standard Chartered.

For the launch, Standard Chartered partnered with private investment house Ardian.